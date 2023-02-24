Polish PM visits Kyiv on Russian invasion’s one-year mark

In a show of support for Ukraine and in spite of the prevailing danger from Russia, Polish Premier Mateusz Morawiecki arrived in Kyiv on Friday.

Morawiecki and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance of those who died for Ukraine, the Chancellery of the Prime Minister said in a statement.

🇵🇱🇺🇦 PM @MorawieckiM is visiting Kyiv on a special day – the 1st anniversary of Russian aggression against #Ukraine.

Together with PM @Denys_Shmyhal he laid a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/pJN2ehtORE

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) February 24, 2023

“A year after the start of Russian hostilities, the Prime Minister went to Kyiv to give a clear and measurable signal of further support in defending Ukraine against Russia,” Piotr Müller, the government’s spokesperson tweeted.

📰PM @MorawieckiM's article on the 1st anniversary of the Russian aggression against #Ukraine was published in many European and world media.

"One year after the outbreak of war, we have one common goal: to rebuild Ukraine, to strengthen Europe".https://t.co/SytSaaWDPv pic.twitter.com/LFemWvdhLT

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) February 24, 2023

“Right after the war broke out, on March 15, we were in Kyiv to ensure that Ukraine would not be left alone,” he said.

More to come…