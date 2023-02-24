Stoltenberg praises Poland for being a key ally in Nato

AA/ABACA/PAP

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking on Polish Radio on Friday, praised Poland for being a key partner in the alliance and its role in supporting Ukraine in the war against Russian aggression.

“I would like to commend Poland for being a key ally and a leading ally in supporting Ukraine – both in terms of quantity and the advanced systems that Poland has provided, which drive some of the Alliance’s processes, and among partners,” Stoltenberg said on Friday on Programme I of Polish Radio

When asked about the security guarantees of the members of the Alliance, including Poland, under Art. 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, Stoltenberg pointed out, among others, to increased military presence both within Nato and bilaterally.

“The US has thousands of troops in Poland, and there are other allies who have increased their presence in the eastern part of the Alliance,” he said. He noted the storage of ammunition, equipment and high-readiness forces at various levels located on Nato’s eastern flank, which can be quickly deployed if necessary. “It all adds up to credible deterrence and defence,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of all weapons and systems sent to Ukraine being properly maintained, working as they should, and supplied with ammunition and spare parts. “This is a war of attrition. We need to increase our own production, because the current rate of consumption of artillery shells by Ukrainians is higher than our production,” he said.

“This is the only way for Ukraine to regain territory and liberate the land,” Nato’s secretary general concluded.