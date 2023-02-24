North Korea fires 4 cruise missiles

North Korea has test-fired four strategic cruise missiles during a drill designed, as its state-run television KRT said on Friday, to demonstrate its ability to conduct a nuclear counterattack against hostile forces.

What can be inferred from available data is that the Thursday exercise featured an apparently operational strategic cruise missile unit of the Korean People’s Army, which fired the four “Hwasal-2” missiles in the area of Kim Chaek City, North Hamgyong Province. The projectiles were targeted at the sea off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, according to KRT.

The missiles hit a preset target after traversing the “2000km-long elliptical and eight-shaped flight orbits for 10,208 seconds to 10,224 seconds,” the KRT report said.

According to the pariah state’s public broadcaster, the drill demonstrated “the war posture of North Korea’s nuclear combat force bolstering up in every way its deadly nuclear counterattack capability against the hostile forces.”

South Korea and Japan are often the first to detect and make public news of North Korea’s missile launches, however, this time it was Pyongyang that reported first on its latest launch.

The firing was monitored, South Korea’s Defence Ministry claimed, adding that there were discrepancies between what it and the U.S. detected and North Korea’s statement.

Pyongyang carried out the test-firing while U.S. and South Korean officials were taking part in a tabletop exercise that focused on the possibility of North Korea using a nuclear weapon.

North Korea lashed out at the U.S. and its allies in a separate dispatch for calling a meeting of the UN Security Council over an uptick in its otherwise frequent praxis of missile tests.

The dictatorship has claimed the United Nations has been “unfair” in criticizing its military activities while keeping mum about U.S. and South Korean joint military exercises.

North Korea’s director general for its ministry for U.S. affairs Kwong Jong Gun has reiterated that the country would consider “strong countermeasures” if the United Nations continues to serve as a “U.S. tool to pressure” Pyongyang.

Next up in Pyongyang’s intimidation toolbox would be test-firing intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) on a lower, longer trajectory, according to South Korean lawmakers citing intelligence officials. The Kim dictatorship has hitherto conducted ICBM tests only on lofted trajectories but has already secured capabilities to launch them at a normal angle, which brings further distances into its reach.

Pyongyang already fired an ICBM on Saturday and two more short-range ballistic missiles on Monday. As the missiles roared above, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un threatened to turn the Pacific into a “firing range” depending on U.S. behavior.