Vast majority of foreigners in Poland are citizens of Ukraine

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Data from the Office for Foreigners (UdSC) indicate that over 80 percent of the foreigners who have settled in Poland are citizens of Ukraine.

According to the Office for Foreigners, since February 24, 2022, the migration situation in Poland has been dominated by an increased influx of Ukrainian citizens. Jakub Dudziak, UdSC spokesperson, said this group makes up “more than 80 percent of all foreigners settling in the country.”

According to him, a total of 1.4 million Ukrainian citizens have valid residence permits. “Women and children make up about 87 percent of this group,” Dudziak added.

Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.