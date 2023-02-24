U.S. announces USD 2 bln security aid to Ukraine: White House official

The United States will provide Ukraine an additional USD 2 billion in security assistance, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

“We’re going to continue to look at what is necessary, and make sure that we provide what is necessary that Ukraine has what it needs to succeed on the battlefield,” Sullivan said at a CNN town hall event, where he announced the additional aid.

He said the Group of Seven (G7) nations would announce on Friday a new package of sanctions that would comprise countries that are trying to backfill products denied to Russia because of Ukraine-related sanctions on Moscow.

At the UN, 141 nations stood firmly in support of a just, lasting peace for Ukraine in line with the UN Charter. One year after Russia’s brutal invasion, the world remains united in opposition to Russian aggression and in defense of freedom for people everywhere.

“You will see as time goes on the continued erosion of the quality and capacity of the Russian economy, even as Vladimir Putin races to spend money in an effort to prop it up,” Sullivan said.

Inquired about Ukraine’s call for U.S. F-16 fighter jets, Sullivan said from Washington’s perspective “F-16s are not a question for the short-term fight. F-16s are a question for the long-term defense of Ukraine.”