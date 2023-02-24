Six unpopular truths about Ukraine

Even after an entire year of war behind us, much of the media is missing the story of the Ukrainian people’s radical insistence for their freedom. Joe Lindsley, an American who has been in Ukraine since the onset of the pandemic puts forward six points for consideration, topics that include coronavirus, war crimes, and Hunter Biden, which are often glossed over entirely by the dominating talk on Russia’s war on Ukraine.

KHARKIV—As an American who got happily stuck in this free-spirited country during the pandemic, I have been here during every minute of the war. Before the pandemic, I had been running away from my earlier career working at the Newscorp empire, mentored by those who liked to see wars start and who control our media narratives. As a result of the experience, I was alerted to all the warmongers and media manipulators—and so became devoted to those who wanted to be free.

Despite all the coverage, the world is nonetheless unaware of some of the basic realities about Ukraine, down to the foggy narratives moreover muddied by breathlessness, frustration, and propaganda. These six truths, which will surely make some uncomfortable on the left and right, reveal that Ukraine is in fact a free nation that stands against the elites for values – that most regular people around the world would deeply support:

1. Russia’s war on Ukraine is happening for one reason: because the Ukrainian people insist on being free. In 2014 people from all walks of life defiantly stood in the Maidan, or public squares of Kyiv and other cities, until the corrupt pro-Russia regime eventually fled to Moscow. Taking actual bullets from the now-disbanded secret police, the people—unlike, say, the Ottawa truckers—held their ground, by standing, cooperating, and organizing themselves together.

Ever since that point, known as Maidan or the Revolution of Dignity, the Ukrainians have asserted their democracy, a notion woven throughout all the points below. They began an eight-year period of recovering their language, culture, identity, and freedom which Moscow had been trying to suppress for centuries. And year by year they cleaned up the corruption, much of it emanating from Moscow, further noted below.

This is why there is no “Kyiv regime” since it is the people who want to be free. As my friend Yevegen Filyak, a Ukrainian scientist and war-time volunteer, says, “In Russia, the country is the power, here, the people are.”

2. The talk of war crimes actually misses the point. The entire war is a war crime. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is the latest foreign official to denounce Russia for “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine. But while these words may be stark, they cloud the reality which is that the whole war is indeed a war crime. From its genesis, Russia’s war is against civilians.

Before February 24, 2022, many of Ukraine’s soldiers had been civilians, working in all kinds of professions, ranging from tech to philosophy. They are only soldiers now due to Russia’s invasion – since they have to fight or their country ceases to exist, and their people will die.

3. Ukraine’s democratic corruption is not as awful as in numerous other countries. British academic Peter Pomerantsev, who reported for many years from Moscow, noted, “In Russia corruption is paying to join the system. In Ukraine, it’s to get the system off your back.” Ukrainians are free people; they resist control by anyone, and since their 2014 Revolution, the people including many whom I have met, have steadily been cleaning up the corruption, much of which comes by way of Moscow’s special interests. Among the generation of young corruption fighters was the late activist Roman Ratushnyi, 24 years of age, killed like so many fighting the Russians.

4. Most Ukrainians are unvaccinated against coronavirus. Some sophisticated globetrotting Ukrainian friends don’t like it when I say this, and some noble American supporters of Ukraine don’t like me to raise this point, but it reveals the fierce spirit of Ukrainians—independent from government, yet dependent on each other. Almost everyone I know, from pious Lviv women to top medical doctors, have refused the vaccination and were often willing to even pay to get around it (hence ‘democratic corruption’). They did so in the Ukrainian way – meaning low-key. And because of Maidan, the government already knew it wouldn’t be able to lock people in their houses or pressure them easily.

And from those first few fierce hours of Russia’s invasion, the issue of the virus seemed to have vanished for half a year. I hope in light of this, that someone will study the power adrenaline has on immunity.

5. Hunter Biden made money from Russia, and not from Ukraine.

Some American conservatives speak of Hunter Biden’s alleged corruption here, but they miss a point that’s more alarming than what they could imagine:

In February 2014, Mykola Zlochevsky, CEO of energy firm Burisma, fled to Moscow along with a number of other Putin supporters. Because the people had taken control of Ukraine, Burisma was disconnected from its assets in the Crimean peninsula, but not for long: In March 2014, Uncle Putin took Crimea, which the Obama-Biden administration had done nothing to stop. Two months later, in May 2014, Hunter Biden, son of the sitting U.S. vice president, got a big gig working with Moscow—not Kyiv—based in Burisma, which precisely benefited from Putin’s taking of Crimea from Ukraine.

Prominent American conservatives who have visited Ukraine tell me they are aware of this reality, yet “it’s too complicated to explain given the algorithms” and so they let the false narrative—that Hunter made money in Ukraine—continue on.

6. The US has actually given less support to Ukraine than it seems.

As I have already written in The Spectator:

“We hear reports of some USD 100 billion in American support for Ukraine. But as with so much of Washington, you have to look beyond the trappings. Of those billions, about USD 12.7 billion is for weapons, but much of that cost is simply a valuation of old equipment that the US was going to replace anyway. Plus it’s only about USD 4 billion more than the US simply left behind in Afghanistan.”

Global politicians might wear the colors of Ukraine and throw out big numbers—since they are adept at showmanship—but when it comes down to it, the issue of how much of their taxpayers’ money they have actually given, remains a question. And most foreign nations, except those who best understand the threat of Moscow’s tyranny, have refused to give Ukraine the offensive weapons it needs to win the war quickly. So here we must look beyond the numbers.

Joe Lindsley, the editor of UkrainianFreedomNews.com, is an American journalist in Ukraine since the onset of the pandemic. You can subscribe to his daily war reports on Chicago’s WGN Radio here.

