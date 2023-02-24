Break the Fake 23.02

The dragging campaign in Ukraine has forced Putin to go all-out with one of his most fearsome weapons: propaganda. A live music performance was held recently at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium, reportedly as a show of support of the Russian society for the Kremlin’s savage war in Ukraine. But, poor attendance aside, many of the people in the crowd were just extras, paid some 500 rubles just for showing in and expressing support for Russia in due time. See more in the latest episode of Break the Fake.

