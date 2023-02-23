Business Arena 23.02

In Thursday’s installment of Business Arena, Sascha Fahrbach introduces you to the brutal world of currency wars, as the Chinese yuan aims to challenge the dollar for primacy in global trade. To reflect on this issue, TVP World invited Dr. Tomasz Morozowski, an analyst from the Institute for Western Affairs. Other matters discussed in this episode include Thailand being a haven for Russian money and galloping inflation which puts the chastity of traditional Italian pizza in jeopardy.

