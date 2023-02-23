World News 23.02

It has been a long year for Ukrainian citizens. 365 days after Russia launched a full-scale attack on the country, TVP World reports on how the war is currently perceived by the civilians, for whom it has become a somewhat everyday life. Meanwhile, the ongoing war has forced NATO to watch its eastern flank more closely than ever. This installment of World News also presents you with reactions in the U.S. media to the recent visit of President Joe Biden to Poland.



TVP World’s correspondent in Ukraine, Don Arleth, has been constantly reporting from the frontlines in Ukraine since the war started. To lsiten his testimonies from cities across Ukraine, watch Thursday’s episode of World News.