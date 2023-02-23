Zelenskyy willing to discuss peace plans with China

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had not yet seen a Chinese plan for ending Russia’s war on Ukraine but that he would welcome talks with Beijing. He responded to China’s claim that it will set out its position on settling the Ukraine conflict through political means in a document that will take into account territorial integrity, sovereignty, and security concerns.

Asked about prospects for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian authorities would like to meet with China.

“This is in the interests of Ukraine today,” he told at the joint briefing with visiting Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez.

Xi, who plans to meet Vladimir Putin in the coming months, is expected to deliver a “peace speech” on the anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said he had heard only “general things” about China’s proposals through Ukrainian diplomats, but that it was encouraging that China was considering brokering peace.

“The more countries, especially the societies of those countries – large ones, influential ones – think about how to end the war in Ukraine while respecting our sovereignty, with a just peace, the sooner it will happen,” he said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Wang Yi, the top Chinese diplomat, had shared some of the main points of Beijing’s proposals with him during a meeting in New York. He added that Ukraine could not draw conclusions about the plan without seeing the actual document but would study it carefully.

China remains Russia’s partner

Many analysts point out that China’s effort to cast itself as a peacemaker on Ukraine contradicted its strong partnership with Russia.

Associate Professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at The National University of Singapore, Alfred Wu, said that the war in Ukraine has created a new Cold War configuration, with China and Russia aligned against the U.S. and its allies.

As both sides are nuclear-armed powers, the risk of future conflict is on the rise, he warned.

Meanwhile, Alexander Neill, a strategic adviser and adjunct fellow with Hawaii’s Pacific Forum think-tank, believes that China and Russia are moving closer together, as far as their security alliance is concerned.

“On the anniversary of the war, we’re seeing a convergence of strategic interests and narratives by Beijing and Moscow, which is essential that the United States and its allies are seeking to coerce and contain countries like Russia and China,” Neill said.

China’s deputy U.N. Ambassador Dai Bing told the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday that one year into the Ukraine war “brutal facts offer ample proof that sending weapons will not bring peace.”

“Adding fuel to the fire will only exacerbate tensions. Prolonging and expanding the conflict will only make ordinary people pay an even heftier price. We stand ready to continue playing a constructive role in resolving the Ukraine crisis, and bring about peace at an early date,” he said.

The statement was seen as a criticism of providing Ukraine with billions of dollars in weapons. Thereby, Beijing is putting the cart before the horse, reiterating the Kremlin’s talking point about how providing Kyiv with weapons protracts the war. In other words: helping Ukraine to successfully repeal the aggressors instead of letting it go under is the problem, not the Russian invasion.

The United States and NATO have accused China of considering supplying arms to Russia and warned Beijing against such a move.

The U.N. General Assembly will vote later on Thursday on a draft resolution calling a “comprehensive, just and lasting peace” and demanding Russia withdraw its troops.