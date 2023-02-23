Putin fails to rebuild Russian empire, says Polish president

"Having started the war, Putin wanted to rebuild the Russian Empire but he is being defeated. He has been stopped by the heroism of the Ukrainian soldiers and people," Duda said on Thursday night.

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said in a televised address on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that, a year later, the Russian president has failed to divide the world and to reach his strategic goals.

“Having started the war, Putin wanted to rebuild the Russian Empire but he is being defeated. He has been stopped by the heroism of the Ukrainian soldiers and people,” Duda said on Thursday night.

“He has also been halted by the position of Poland and other countries supporting Ukraine,” the president said.

“All this would be impossible without the strong leadership of the United States,” Duda stated.

Duda said Putin, who wanted to divide the world and make Europe depend on its fossil fuels, “has been supported by the majority of the Russian people.”

According to the president, Poland as the leader of both military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine “is the target of organised cynical Russian propaganda and disinformation.”

He added that the Polish people understood very well the tragedy of Ukraine. “We, the Polish people, know what war, death and suffering are,” he said.

According to Duda, there is no going back to “business as usual with Russia.”

“For a lasting peace, Ukraine must win, and for it to have a chance of this, the unity of the whole free world is needed,” he said.

Duda also said in this address that although Ukraine’s road to victory is still long and the victory will be paid for with huge sacrifices “there is no other way.”

He also warned that “any attempts to make a deal with Russia behind Ukraine’s back are short-sighted and will lead to an even greater tragedy in the future.”

At the same time, Duda gave his assurance that Poland is safe due to the strength of its own army as well as the country’s diplomatic offensive in recent days which strengthens the Nato alliance. In this context, he mentioned the Wednesday meeting of leaders of Nato’s eastern flank countries in Warsaw attended by US President Joe Biden.

He also pointed out that the recent “historic visit” Biden had paid to Warsaw shows the importance the Polish-American alliance.

“The United States is a guarantee of security on the old continent… Therefore, the priority of Poland’s EU presidency in the first half of 2025 will be to deepen cooperation between the EU and the United States, and to strengthen transatlantic ties,” Duda declared.