Polish honor among the main sources of strength for Europe: Zelenskyy

“Polish honor will always be among the main sources of strength for entire Europe. Together, we must direct all of this force to defeat Russian tyranny,” wrote President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy read at the concert “Solidarity with Ukraine” in Warsaw.

“It’s been a year of Ukrainian steadfastness, but also of Polish steadfastness and European steadfastness. The steadfastness of every person, whose sense of freedom never succumbs to fear. Together we went through terrible trials. The tricolor of death and pain seized part of our land,” wrote Zelenskyy.

He pointed out that last year, just hours before the start of the Russian invasion, Polish President Andrzej Duda assured him in Kyiv that Ukraine would not be left alone in the face of aggression.

“We are with you, with the entire free world. We persevered and started to restore freedom to that part of our country which was invaded by the enemy. At the same time, Polish roads became the roads of life through which aid for Ukraine flows. The Polish city of Rzeszów became the first city rescuer for our nation. Polish cities gave shelter to millions of our compatriots,” stressed the President of Ukraine.

He added that the efforts of Ukrainians are aimed at stopping Russia’s attempts to expand its empire.

“Europe will never again live by the despotic whims of Russia. We will never forget or forgive all the evil committed in Ukraine. Russia expected the transfer of Russian terror from our territory further to Europe, to Poland, to our brothers and sisters in the Baltic States, to Slovakia, to the Czech Republic, to the lives of all our neighbors and friends,” Zelenskyy wrote.

He promised to continue efforts to drive the “Russian onslaught” from Ukrainian territory but also appealed for more aid from the Western nations.

“We must do even more together for our common defense. We must be faster, we must be even more determined, and we must complement our tank coalition with an air coalition. We must extend sanctions against Russia and lead to a sanctions knockout of the terrorist state. And then we will achieve our common victory this year,” concluded Zelenskyy.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Senate Speaker Tomasz Grodzki, and Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych were among the spectators of the concert “Solidarity with Ukraine”. The event was organized under the honorary patronage of the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda.