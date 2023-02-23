Eastern Express 23.02

The Lachin corridor, linking Armenia with the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh has been blocked since December 12. Inhabited mostly by ethnic Armenians, the enclave is almost completely cut off. Following a period of tensions which led to the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2020, now, leaders are more inclined to talk about peace. But there is more than meets the eye – Russia is vividly interested to increase its influence in the region. To shed more light on the issue, TVP World invited Dr. Konrad Zasztowt from the Faculty of Islam at the Warsaw University.

