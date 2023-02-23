NGOs appeal for USD 709 million to help refugees from Ukraine

Over 80 Polish and international humanitarian organizations appealed to donors to donate USD 709.4 million to support refugees from Ukraine who found shelter in Poland. During the Warsaw conference organized by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) NGOs presented their plans for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

The Regional Action Plan for Refugees from Ukraine for 2023 is expected to focus especially on refugees in the most difficult situation, including single women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities. The plan is coordinated by UNHCR and supported by the Polish government.

A large part of the planned budget is dedicated to helping refugees meet their basic needs. Other main areas of support are legal protection – including child protection and combating gender-based violence – education, health, and socio-economic inclusion.

“Accepting hundreds of thousands of refugees in such a short time was associated with many difficulties and new challenges,” said Deputy Interior Minister Paweł Szefernaker, who is also the Government Plenipotentiary for War Refugees from Ukraine.

“Poland’s solidarity in the face of the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II is extraordinary. The UN, NGOs, and partners stand with the Ukrainian refugees they serve and with Poland, which has so generously welcomed them,” added Kevin J. Allen, UNHCR Representative in Poland.

Last year’s action plan for refugees in Poland covered hundreds of thousands of people in need. Over 600,000 refugees received basic cash support and over 530,000 children gained access to textbooks and educational materials. More than 670,000 refugees received information about their rights and available support while more than 260,000 were informed about access to health care.

Since the beginning of the mass influx of refugees from Ukraine to Poland in February 2022, millions of refugees from Ukraine have found refuge in Poland or reached other countries via its territory. Over 1.5 million refugees who remained in Poland have received temporary protection. Thanks to new legislation they are able to work legally and access social services, health care, and education.

Over 90 percent of refugees from Ukraine in Poland are women and children.