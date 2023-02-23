Polish and Danish PMs pledge support for Ukraine

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that he would like the actions of European countries in relation to Ukraine to be as fast as those of Poland and Denmark. The head of the Polish government pays a visit to Denmark today, where he met with the country’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The talks focused mainly on cooperation for security in the context of Russia’s aggression.

During a joint press conference, Morawiecki emphasized that Ukraine needs arms supplies and extensive financial support. He recalled that the Russian aggression had awakened Europe “from its geopolitical slumber”. Morawiecki assessed that Europe had passed the test of its solidarity and thanked the Danish Prime Minister for the country’s attitude towards the conflict.

“We must look for a common denominator, solutions acceptable to the EU member states. That is why we have said many times that Ukraine must win this war and Russia must be defeated,” Morawiecki said.

He emphasized that this is the only way to create long-term stability and peace, which are the foundation of development. The head of the Polish government reminded that Poland

supports Ukraine on its path to EU and NATO membership.

“I am convinced that we are dealing with a breakthrough moment in the history of our region of Europe and it is necessary to approach the times boldly. If Russia conquered Ukraine, not only our region but also the Far East would be plunged into chaos. China would likely attack Taiwan and there could be various disturbances in international peace,” Morawiecki said.

He emphasized that “the cost of restoring peace in such a hypothetical scenario if Russia conquered Ukraine, would be much higher than the costs that we bear today together with the EU, the US, and other allies.”

Morawiecki added that Poland would probably be the first, and certainly one of the first countries, to provide Ukraine with Leopard tanks. He added that “the approach to war must be even more united.”

“We have to think about how to support Ukraine on its way to a quick victory so that it can drive Russian troops out of its territory,” the Polish PM said.

At the same time, he stipulated that “of course, the Ukrainians and the Ukrainian government will determine how they understand the victory.”

Morawiecki added that it is possible to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, which would require the consent of all NATO member countries.

Danish PM supports Ukraine

“Poland, Denmark, and other allies will support Ukraine as long as it takes; war has been going on in Europe for a year, but we can be proud of our response, we worked together to impose the strongest possible sanctions on Russia to transfer all necessary resources to Ukraine and continue to support it in a financial, humanitarian way,” said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

She also emphasized that Poland had provided enormous support to its Ukrainian neighbors since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

Frederiksen also thanked Morawiecki for playing an important role in NATO and the EU in the context of the war in Ukraine and noted that “we have to remember that we don’t have much time, so we need to speed up our financial support.”

“We need to give more and ensure that Ukraine has the necessary capabilities. Other NATO members realize that it is a race against time, that the situation in Ukraine this spring will be extremely important and that assistance must be provided as soon as possible,” Frederiksen said.

During a joint press conference, the Prime Ministers of Poland and Denmark also announced that both countries will cooperate in the field of offshore wind farms and renewable energy sources. They also expect very close cooperation with the other countries of the Baltic Sea basin.

When asked about the assessment of the Baltic Pipe project in light of the current situation in Europe, the PMs agreed that it was an excellent way to diversify energy supplies.

“We must be energy independent, and our cooperation is a great example of how this can be implemented in a tangible way,” emphasized Frederiksen.