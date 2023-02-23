US, Poland, Britain helped Ukraine survive first weeks of war says PM

Asked how the West should continue aiding Ukraine, Morawiecki said the country mainly needed more weapons faster.

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Ukraine would not have survived the initial phase of the war, if not for the support of the US, Poland and Britain, Poland’s prime minister said on Thursday in Copenhagen.

Mateusz Morawiecki made the remark while in Denmark for security talks with the country’s prime minister, Mette Fredriksen.

“Frankly speaking, if not for the US, and, of course, Poland and Britain, Ukraine would not have survived the first weeks or months of the war,” Morawiecki said.

Asked how the West should continue aiding Ukraine, Morawiecki said the country mainly needed more weapons faster.