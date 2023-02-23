Polish PM thanks Denmark for supporting Ukraine

Morawiecki met the Danish prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, in Copenhagen on Thursday.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has acknowledged Denmark’s contribution to promoting solidarity with Ukraine in Europe.

Morawiecki met the Danish prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, in Copenhagen on Thursday. The meeting took place on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I’m convinced that our mutual understanding and cooperation have been playing a key role in convincing others about the importance of supporting Ukraine, including the training of Ukrainian soldiers and all other forms of support,” Morawiecki said.

The fact that Ukraine is defending its freedom and Europe has passed the test of solidarity was made possible also thanks to the commitment of the Danish prime minister, Morawiecki also said.

“Because we always have to seek the common denominator, common solutions that are acceptable to 27 EU member states,” the Polish prime minister added.

Morawiecki reiterated Poland’s support for Ukraine’s EU and Nato aspirations, and said that Central and Eastern European would face a pivotal moment if Russia won in Ukraine, as “the cost of restoring peace in such a hypothetical scenario in which Russia conquers Ukraine would be much higher than the cost that we’re now paying together with the EU, the USA and other allies.”