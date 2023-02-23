Ruling party will reject abortion bill

Law and Justice (PiS), Poland’s socially conservative governing party, will reject a bill tightening the country’s already stringent abortion laws in its first reading in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, the party’s spokesperson said on Thursday.

The bill, filed by the Life and Family Foundation, which is led by Kaja Godek, a prominent anti-abortion activist, includes making it illegal to spread information about the possibilities of getting abortions in Poland and abroad.

Under the legislation people found guilty of this could face up to eight years in prison

Rafal Bochenek said the PiS leadership had decided to reject the bill.

“The abortion project filed in the Sejm is a project… which Law and Justice has had nothing to do with,” he said.

The bill was filed to the Sejm at the end of December, 2022, its first reading is scheduled for March 8.