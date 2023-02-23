Russia’s exit from New START an element of blackmail says minister

Piotr Wawrzyk told PAP that Putin's move was an act of intimidation.

Russia’s decision to suspend its participation in the New START treaty is another element of its blackmail-based strategy, a deputy foreign minister told PAP on Thursday.

On Tuesday Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would pull back from New START, the last remaining nuclear weapons treaty between the US and Russia. The treaty, in force since 2011, is set to expire in February 2026.

“The suspension by Russia of its participation in the New START strategic arms reduction treaty can be seen as one more element of a strategy designed to blackmail and intimidate EU countries and the West, to make them fear Russia will want to use its nuclear arsenal,” Wawrzyk said.

Asked if he was surprised by Putin’s decision, Wawrzyk said that “all such decisions are surprising,” but added that Russia is “a country that has made de-stabilisation and security endangerment a mainstay of its international policy.”

On Wednesday Joe Biden, the US president, called Russia’s move a big mistake and a sign of irresponsibility, but stressed that he did not see it as a sign that Putin was considering the use of nuclear weapons.

Sealed in 2010 between the US and Russia, the New START treaty reduces both countries’ nuclear warhead arsenal to 1,550 per side, and the number of deployed nuclear missiles to 700 per side. The treaty also allows each side to inspect the other’s adherence to the treaty up to 18 times a year.

Earlier in February the US Department of State said Russia was violating the treaty by barring the US side from inspecting its nuclear arsenal.