300-year-old Jewish bathhouse described by archaeologists as ‘unique’ found in Oświęcim

The bathhouse, or mikveh, and made of oak wood was discovered next to the Great Synagogue Memorial Park in the town where an underground car park is being built.

Zbigniew Meissner/PAP

A 300-year-old Jewish ritual bathhouse described by archaeologists as ‘unique; has been found during excavations in Oświęcim.

The bathhouse, or mikveh, was discovered next to the Great Synagogue Memorial Park in the town where an underground car park is being built.

The mikvah made of oak wood was discovered several meters below a brick bathhouse found in January.

Archaeologist Grzegorz Mądrzycki said: “Initially, when we dug up a few stairs leading down and a wooden floor, it seemed that it could be a fragment of a wooden hut.