Dutch jets intercept Russian planes over Baltic

In mid-February, Dutch jets were scrambled to intercept an Il-20M plane and two Su-27 fighters which approached Nato airspace.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Dutch F-35 fighters stationed in Poland intercepted two Russian military aircraft in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, the Dutch defence ministry has reported.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ministry said the Russian aircraft were Il-20 surveillance planes but did not specify the date of the incident.

Eight Dutch fighter jets have been stationed in Poland since the beginning of the month. Four are tasked with monitoring Nato airspace while the other four are used for training, but may be deployed for standard missions as well.