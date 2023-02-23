Russian faces espionage charges

A Russian citizen with permanent residence in Poland has been charged with spying for the Russian intelligence services between 2015 and 2022, prosecutors in Gdansk said on Thursday.

The man, who has been living in Poland for many years, is accused of using his contacts with the Polish military as an organiser of historical reconstruction events to pass on sensitive information about the location, equipment and personnel levels of the Polish armed forces to the Russians.

Prosecutors have said his activities were mainly concentrated in north-eastern Poland.

The Russian, who has not been named, may also face corruption charges over customs dues for goods purchased in connection with his business activity. Three Poles have also been charged together in connection with this case.

The man was arrested last April and remains in detention.