US Congress greenlights HIMARS systems for Poland

The US Congress has approved the sale of HIMARS systems to Poland, the Polish defence minister wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Mariusz Blaszczak said the US will sell Poland nearly 500 units.

“Congress has confirmed the sale to the Polish armed forces of these state-of-the-art long-range artillery systems. The contract will be sealed soon!,” Blaszczak wrote.

HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) have won fame in Ukraine, with Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, saying they have changed the course of the war against Russia.

Commenting on the HIMARS deal, Piotr Mueller, the government spokesperson, said purchases of American military equipment constituted a security guarantee for Poland.

Mueller added that purchases for the Polish Army and the supply of Polish weapons to Ukraine were taking place at the same time.

“When we send military equipment to aid Ukraine, we always supplement our own security with the latest weaponry. This takes place simultaneously,” Mueller said.