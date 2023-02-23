Polish fighters posthumously awarded the Order “For Courage” by Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy signed a decree on Tuesday awarding posthumously several soldiers, who fought in Ukraine, with the Order “For Courage”. Two of those awarded were Janusz Szeremeta and Krzysztof Tyfel, Poles who fought against the Russian invasion of Ukraine as volunteers in the International Legion.

The decree announcing the recipients of the Order “For Courage” was published on the official website of the President of Ukraine. All of the recipients including the two Polish men were awarded posthumously.

The order was given “for the personal courage shown in the defense of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” President Zelenskyy’s website said.

Janusz Szeremeta, as well as Krzysztof Tyfel , died in December on the battlefield.

BREAKING:

Another two Polish volunteer soldiers were killed in battle against the Russian Army yesterday.

One of the soldiers killed is Janusz “Kozak” Szeremeta, whose videos from the frontlines have previously gone viral.

RIP soldiers!

🇵🇱🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/OeD1LsrN83

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 5, 2022

Earlier in August Janusz Szeremeta was interviewed by the Polish weekly news magazine Wprost, in which he recalled some events from the Ukrainian frontline.

“We were under heavy fire because we had to cross an open field. Then they hit with “Grad” (hailstorm) rockets. One of the rockets fell half a meter away from us. I don’t know how it happened, whether it didn’t explode or whether it flew the other way, but we just got covered with earth. We were touching our heads, arms, and legs in shock that we were alive, because we thought we couldn’t have survived,” Szeremeta told Wprost.

Volunteers from 55 countries are fighting to defend Ukraine. The largest numbers of foreigners come from America, the U.K., Canada, and Poland consecutively.