U.S. Congress approves sale of Himars batteries to Poland

The US Congress has approved the sale of nearly 500 Himars launchers to Poland, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced on Twitter on Thursday.



“The tacit approval procedure for the notification of the US Congress on the contract for almost 500 Himars launchers for Poland has ended,” he wrote on Twitter.

Zakończyła się procedura milczącej zgody dla notyfikacji Kongresu USA na kontrakt na prawie 500 wyrzutni Himars dla 🇵🇱. Oznacza to, że Kongres zatwierdził sprzedaż dla Sił Zbrojnych RP tych najnowocześniejszych zestawów artylerii dalekiego zasięgu. Wkrótce finalizacja kontraktu! pic.twitter.com/WO3pIUAwfW

— Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) February 23, 2023

“This means that Congress has approved the sale to the Polish Armed Forces of these state-of-the-art long-range artillery sets. Contract finalization [coming] soon!” he added.

According to the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), Poland, in total, requested to buy:

–18 M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers,

–468 HIMARS Launcher Loader Module kits,

–45 M57 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS),

–461 M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Alternative Warhead (GMLRS-AW) pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion System (IMPS),

–521 M31A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Unitary (GMLRS-U) pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion System (IMPS),

–532 XM403 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Extended Range Alternative Warhead (GMLRS-ER AW) pods.