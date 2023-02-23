Rock Rachon 22.02

To cover this episode’s topic, naval warfare, we invited former Marine Corps Infantry and Reconnaissance Officer Lieutenant Colonel Hunter Ripley „Rip” Rawlings. He told us about the operations, the tactics, and the latest equipment that the Ukrainian Army might be using. We also discussed some of the groundbreaking moments in the naval struggle that is taking place during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been going on for almost a year now.
