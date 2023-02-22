Police arrest prominent Tunisian dissident, surround house of another

Tunisian police arrested Issam Chebbi, a central opposition figure, and surrounded the house of Jawher Ben Mbarek, another prominent critic of President Kais Saied, relatives and lawyers of both men informed.

The arrests come in a series of detentions of prominent critics of Saied, involving more than a dozen individuals. The list includes politicians, judges, and media figures.





Police surrounded the house of Ben Mbarek to detain him, but he was not there, his sister and lawyers said.





President Saied closed the elected parliament in 2021 and took most powers, moving to rule by decree and writing a new constitution that he passed in a referendum last year.





The president explained the arrests were legal and necessary to save Tunisia from chaos and called his critics traitors and enemies of the state.





The police and Interior Ministry said they will not comment on the arrests.