Business Arena 22.02

In Wednesday’s episode of Business Arena: The fact that some retailers have remained in Russia when many others have left has raised eyebrows for some months but a report released last week by “The Insider” and “Le Monde” has uncovered that the French giant Auchan has been supplying the Russian military as well as helping recruit soldiers among its staff. And to be the guest of the program, TVP World invited Paweł Łaskarzewski, serial entrepreneur, crypto and financial markets expert, to shed light on the current dynamics of the cryptocurrency market which has plunged over the past 15 months.