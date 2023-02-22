Duda says Biden sends signal to investors that Poland is safe

Speaking to private TV news broadcaster TVN24, Duda said Biden's words, that just as the USA was important to Poland, so Poland was important to the United States, were important to investment.

US President Joe Biden’s statement that Poland is important to the USA is not only a signal of security but also an important signal to investors that they can safely invest in Poland, President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday.

Speaking to private TV news broadcaster TVN24, Duda said Biden’s words, that just as the USA was important to Poland, so Poland was important to the United States, were important to investment.

Asked whether any promises were made during Biden’s visit concerning permanent US military bases or the storage of equipment in the country, Duda replied: “I talked to the president on that subject and raised very detailed issues concerning the approaching Nato summit. But we also have bilateral, Polish-American issues.”

Duda pointed out that US troops were present in Poland as part of Nato deployments but also under separate agreements between Washington and Warsaw.

He said that regarding the latter he had asked Biden for the US Army to site its equipment and weaponry in places specially created in Poland in order to strengthen US potential in infrastructural terms. “My proposal was received with great attention,” Duda said and added that the storage of US military equipment in Poland would enhance the country’s security.

The president said the two heads of state had also discussed the need for rapid-reaction procedures for the eventuality of a military threat.