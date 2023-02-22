World Court orders Azerbaijan to open free passage through the Lachin corridor

The World Court ordered Azerbaijan to ensure Armenia’s free passage through the Lachin corridor to and from the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Lachin corridor has been blocked since Dec. 12, when protesters claiming to be environmental activists blocked the roads by setting up tents.





Armenia informed the International Court of Justice that Azerbaijan’s blockade was in fact done for “ethnic cleansing”. The Baku government rejected those claims.





The Republic of 🇦🇿 shall in accordance with its obligations under the Intl Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination,take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons,vehicles & cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fS6Ox0gxgN

Nagorno-Karabakh has international recognition as part of Azerbaijan, but its 120,000 population is formed mostly of ethnic Armenians. The province broke away from Baku in the early 1990s.





The court declared it had evidence that traffic through the corridor was disrupted, causing “shortages of food, medicines, and other lifesaving medical supplies”, and leaving Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh without critical medical care.





The Court ordered Azerbaijan to “take all measures at its disposal to ensure the unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles, and cargo along the Lachin corridor in both directions.”





While some protestors’ motivations may seem dubious, and their history of ecological activism uncertain, there’s no visible blockade occurring on the #Lachin corridor. Vehicles are freely entering and the exiting the protest zone. pic.twitter.com/QisWsrMEjh

Azerbaijan denied being responsible for the blockade. The country explained activists are protesting illegal mining activity.





The World Court is based in The Hague and serves the UN in resolving disputes between countries. Its rulings are binding for UN members but it has no direct means of enforcing them.