US President Joe Biden leaves Poland

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Shortly after 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Air Force One with US President Joe Biden on board departed from Warsaw’s Chopin Airport .

Earlier in the afternoon, Joe Biden stayed behind after the meeting of the Bucharest Nine at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda, said the head of the Polish president’s International Policy Bureau.

Marcin Przydacz pointed out although he was not aware of the exact topics of the discussion, the two heads of state probably “spoke about issues that are very important from the perspective of both countries, from the perspective of the security of all of us.”

During his visit to Warsaw, Biden met with Duda on Tuesday and also gave a speech to the Polish nation. On Wednesday, he took part in the summit of the Bucharest Nine, the countries on NATO’s eastern flank: Poland, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.