Tennis: Świątek defeats Samsonova to reach Dubai quarterfinals

Since her previous tournament in Doha, Iga Świątek has been crushing her rivals. The leader of the WTA ranking seems to have no equal at the moment, and she won against Lyudmila Samsonova 6:1, 6:0 to reach the quarterfinal in Dubai.

Świątek inaugurated the tournament in Dubai with a decisive victory over Leylah Fernandez whom she defeated 6:1, 6:1.





It would seem that Samsonova, seeded 13th in the WTA ranking, will cause Świątek more trouble than Fernandez. But once again, the Pole proved she has been in terrific form. The Russian player managed to win only one game throughout the match.

game recognizes game @andy_murray 🤝 @iga_swiatek pic.twitter.com/EY8QyRSxb0

— wta (@WTA) February 22, 2023

Świątek’s defense skills could impress, in the face of powerful passes of her rival, and her ability to attack. It should be emphasized that Samsonova played at her top level, but she stood no chance against a higher-ranked opponent.







Taking into account the tournaments in Doha and Dubai, Świątek has won eight sets at a 6:1 or 6:0 ratio.





On Thursday, her rival in the match with the semifinal at stake will be Karolina Pliskova from the Czech Republic.