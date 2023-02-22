Caritas Polska gives over EUR 125 mln in aid to Ukraine since start of war

Father Marcin Iżycki, the director of Caritas Polska, said in a statement released to PAP on Wednesday that the organization has helped more than 2 million refugees from Ukraine.

Rafał Guz/PAP

Since February 24, 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Caritas Polska, the largest charity organisation in Poland, has given out PLN 597 million (EUR 125 million) in support to Ukraine and refugees from that country.

Father Marcin Iżycki, the director of Caritas Polska, said in a statement released to PAP on Wednesday that the organization has helped more than 2 million refugees from Ukraine.

According to the press release, Caritas Polska and diocesan Caritas groups had, in addition, provided 3.9 million food parcels to refugees from Ukraine in Poland.

In total, over the last year, Caritas in Poland had provided material and financial aid worth PLN 337 million (EUR 70 million), the organization said. Moreover, “humanitarian transports from all over Poland, worth over PLN 260 million (EUR 54.7 million) had been sent to Ukraine”.