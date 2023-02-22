B9 summit in Warsaw concludes

The meeting, which took place in the Presidential Palace in Warsaw was attended by leaders of the nine countries of NATO’s eastern flank as well as the U.S. President and NATO Secretary General. The main purpose of the meeting was preparations for the NATO summit in Vilnius, which is to take place in July.

The summit was hosted by President of Poland Andrzej Duda. In attendance were eight other leaders of the B9 group: President of Hungary Katalin Novák, President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová, President of Latvia Egils Levits, President of Estonia Alar Karis, and Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala. Additionally, present at the meeting are the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Most of the nine countries are among the strongest supporters of military aid to Ukraine, and officials from countries in the group have further called for additional resources such as air defense systems.

On the agenda of the meeting was drafting a joint declaration of states on the NATO eastern flank.

As the attendees arrived at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, they made some opening remarks to the press.

Duda said NATO allies needed to think about the next steps ahead of the alliance summit due to be held later this year.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine must get the help it needs and that Russia could not be allowed to chip away at European security.

“We must sustain and step up our support for Ukraine. We must give Ukraine what they need to prevail,” Stoltenberg said.

When inquired about his reaction to Putin saying he is pulling Russia out of New START Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, U.S. President Joe Biden initially tried to dismiss the question explaining he has no time, but eventually said that “It’s a big mistake.”

Putin also backed away from the New START arms control treaty, a 2010 agreement that limits the number of Russian and U.S. deployed strategic nuclear warheads, and warned that Moscow could resume nuclear tests.

As the meeting was beginning, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda wrote that the meeting is sending a “strong message of unity”.

“We continue being committed to collective defense. We continue standing with Ukraine. Until victory,” wrote the Lithuanian leader.

Lithuania, a former Soviet republic on Russia’s doorstep, joined NATO in 2004 and plans to host Biden in July for the security alliance’s leaders summit.

