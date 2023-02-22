US committed to common defence, says Biden

"Article 5 is a sacred commitment the United States has made," Biden told Bucharest Nine leaders.

Marcin Obara/PAP

The US treats the common defence provision of the Nato treaty as “a sacred commitment”, Biden says in Warsaw.

On the second day of his visit to Warsaw, US President Joe Biden attended a meeting of Bucharest Nine, or the nine Nato members constituting the bloc’s eastern flank.

“Article 5 is a sacred commitment the United States has made,” Biden told Bucharest Nine leaders. “We will defend literally every inch of Nato.”

Commenting on the Russian ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Biden said that not only Ukraine was at stake.

“It’s freedom. The idea that over a 100,000 forces would invade another country, since World War Two nothing like that has happened,” the US president said. “Things have changed radically and we have to make sure we change them back.”

“We provide critical security systems to Ukraine and critical support to literally millions of refugees,” Biden said. “We helped ensure Ukrainians can access basic services and together will continue our enduring support for Ukrainians as they defend their freedom.”