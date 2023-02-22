Biden and Stoltenberg join Bucharest Nine summit in Warsaw

Polish President Andrzej Duda, U.S. President Joe Biden, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg take part in the Bucharest 9 (B9) summit – a meeting of countries comprising NATO’s eastern flank.

Consisting of Poland, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary, the Bucharest 9 format was founded on November 4, 2015, in Bucharest, Romania, at the initiative of the President of Romania Klaus Iohannis and the President of Poland Andrzej Duda. The formation of the group was a response to Russia’s aggressive attitude that manifested in its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

The Wednesday meeting in Warsaw seeks to work out a common stance of the nine post-Soviet countries that they would like present during the forthcoming NATO summit in Lithuania’s capital of Vilnius on July 11-12, 2023. Topics discussed on Wednesday also include security, especially in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Taking part in the meeting, President Biden plans to reaffirm commitments over their security and discuss support for Ukraine before he flies to Washington.

Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday following a surprise visit to Kyiv just days prior to the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. In Warsaw, Biden spoke to thousands, including Ukrainians, gathered in downtown Warsaw at the foot of the Royal Castle on Tuesday. He spoke of the U.S. and NATO’s unwavering support for Ukraine.