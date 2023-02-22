Warsaw role-play café thrust into the limelight after Polish and Italian PMs pop in for a cuppa

Sitting beside a map of J.R.R. Tolkein’s Middle-Earth with Italian prime minister Girogia Meloni, Mateusz Morawiecki said: “It turns out we’re both Tolkien fans. We believe that together we will defeat Mordor.”

A Warsaw café is enjoying the limelight after being chosen as the surprise stage for a meeting between the prime ministers of Poland and Italy.

Found in the northern district of Muranów, Paradox Café hosted Mateusz Morawiecki and Girogia Meloni on Monday.

Enjoying a cult reputation across Warsaw – and even beyond – the café-bar describe themselves online as “a place for interesting and versatile people, young at heart not only in age.”Mateusz Morawiecki/Facebook

Billing itself as “a sci-fi and fantasy asylum”, the unlikely venue has long been well-known among a certain sub-section of the capital, specialising in board games with names such as Patient Zero, Neuroshima 3.0 and Abyss.

According to the café the venue "is a meeting place for fantasy lovers, from science fiction and fantasy to horror and anime. Lovers of literature and film, hobbyists and gamers come here, but also company directors, academics and artists."

Visited, they say, by over 1,000 people per month, the café is equally famed for its cosplay theme nights.

As unexpected as the venue for the meeting may have seemed to some, the location was by no means incidental with the café’s Mordor mural providing the perfect backdrop whilst the two prime ministers discussed “a common vision for Europe” and the tyranny of Putin.Paradox Cafe sci-fi & fantasy asylum/Facebook

“Geopolitics is absolutely the number one topic, because in order to return to normality, control the energy crisis, the economic crisis, and suppress inflation, we know that Russia must be defeated, with the support of the countries of the free world,” said Prime Minister Morawiecki.

Posting on social media, Morawiecki said: “We agreed that next time we would go for a real Italian cappuccino together.”Mateusz Morawiecki/Facebook

Elaborating, the Polish PM later wrote on Facebook: “After official ceremonies at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and I went out for tea to discuss some additional matters.

“It turns out we’re both Tolkien fans. We believe that together we will defeat Mordor. We agreed that next time we would go for a real Italian cappuccino together.”

This is not the first time that the current geopolitical situation has accidentally thrust a Polish F&B venue into the spotlight.

Last year the Gusto pizzeria in the tiny town of Głogów Małopolski served Joe Biden a pepperoni and jalapeno pizza which it has since named Spicy Joe.Pizzeria Gusto

Last year, Gusto in the tiny town of Głogów Małopolski hit the headlines after its pepperoni and jalapeno pizza caused President Biden’s to visibly reel.

Tucking into a delivery pizza alongside American paratroopers stationed nearby, the President was left asking for a glass of water after biting into a slice.

Since the incident, the restaurant has renamed the culprit pizza the Spicy Joe.