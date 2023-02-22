Biden’s Warsaw speech a sign America will not abandon us says minister

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Joe Biden’s speech in Warsaw on Tuesday is a sign that America will not abandon Poland or Nato’s eastern flank, a Polish deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday.

The US president’s speech, which framed Ukraine’s struggle against the Russian invasion as a battle for freedom and democracy, came as part of his two-day visit to the Polish capital.

“This speech was a sign from President Biden to Poland and the eastern flank, that America is with us, and will not abandon us, and that any country attacked by Russia will receive support from all the allied countries,” said Arkadiusz Mularczyk.

He added that Biden’s address was also “a clear message to Putin and Russia, that we are together, united, and prepared.”

In his speech Biden also stressed that the US was ready to defend every piece of Nato territory.