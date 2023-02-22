Belgium investigates Russian ‘spy ship’ in North Sea

A day after the Netherlands reported that Russia was targeting North Sea infrastructure, Belgium said on Wednesday it was investigating the presence of what it dubbed a Russian “spy ship” in the North Sea.

In a statement headlined “Russian spy ship off our coast in November”, Belgium’s Justice and North Sea Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said that the ship was detected in the Belgian North Sea around mid-November last year.

The presence of Russian ships in the North Sea may not be forbidden, albeit Belgium said it was monitoring the situation closely in the context of the war in Ukraine.

“We don’t know the exact motives of this Russian ship, but let’s not be naive,” Van Quickenborne said. “Especially if it behaves suspiciously close to our wind farms, undersea gas and data cables, and other critical infrastructure.”

On Monday, the military intelligence agency of the Netherlands, Belgium’s neighbor, said they detected a Russian ship at an offshore wind farm in the North Sea as it tried to map out energy infrastructure. The Dutch navy and coast guard escorted the ship out of the area.

The beginning of 2023 saw the Belgian Maritime Security Act come into force. The bill permits, among others, camera surveillance at sea, with mobile cameras on unmanned aerial vehicles or ships. The government says it will make use of the law to surveil wind turbines, ensure their security and take necessary measures if needed.

Moscow has offered no comment on the Dutch and Belgian reports about the ship.