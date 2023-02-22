Polish nuclear energy firm and Westinghouse sign pre-design agreement

The Polish Nuclear Power Plants (PEJ) company and U.S. Westinghouse signed an agreement on Wednesday for pre-design works on the construction of Poland’s first prospective nuclear power plant.

The contract was signed by PEJ CEO Tomasz Stępień, Westinghouse Poland CEO Mirosław Kowalik, and the chief of Westinghouse’s Energy System department David Durham.

“The firm has taken on a difficult task, namely, building Poland’s first nuclear power plant,” Stępień said, adding that “there’s relatively little time to accomplish this task.”

He went on to say that the firm had hitherto indicated the first preferred construction site located in northern Poland. It has also filed an environmental report and initiated the process of acquiring environmental decisions.

“We are moving from the pre-project phase into the preparatory phase. On top of that, we will sign the first agreement on the construction of the [nuclear] power plant already this year,” the PEJ CEO vowed.

Composed with the view to enabling a preliminary assessment of the project’s value, the agreement was signed in the presence of Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa and U.S. Ambassador Marek Brzeziński.

The preliminary agreement encapsulates 10 key substantial working areas including an outline of a detailed model of how the investment is to be carried out, preparation of a security assessment, a quality control program, as well as identification of potential suppliers prioritizing Polish companies.

In principle, the preliminary agreement is to enable PEJ and Westinghouse to undertake early-stage works prior to the signing of the main contract for the construction of Poland’s first nuclear power plant.

The signing of this preliminary agreement follows the Cooperation Agreement signed on December 15, 2022.

Poland’s first-ever nuclear power plant will be built using Westinghouse Electric Company’s AP1000 technology.