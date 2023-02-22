China ‘blacklists’ major International accounting companies

Chinese authorities have urged state-owned firms to phase out using the four biggest international accounting firms as Beijing seeks to rein in the influence of the Western audit firms, signaling continued concerns about data security, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

China’s Finance Ministry is among government entities that gave informal guidance to some state-owned enterprises as recently as last month, urging them to let contracts with PwC, EY, KPMG, and Deloitte expire, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

While offshore subsidiaries are allowed to use global auditors, their parent firms were urged to hire local Chinese or Hong Kong accountants when contracts come up, one of the people told Bloomberg.

China urges state-owned firms to phase out using the four biggest global accounting firms, signalling continued concerns about data security, sources say https://t.co/vmGEwWQnlg

— Bloomberg (@business) February 22, 2023

Neither China’s Finance Ministry nor the Big Four firms in question did not immediately comment on the matter.