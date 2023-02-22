Russian leaders must answer for war crimes in Ukraine says minister

Jablonski's words came after US President Joe Biden's speech in Warsaw on Tuesday in which he called for a judicial process to deal with crimes committed in Ukraine.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Russia’s leaders must be held accountable for war crimes committed in Ukraine, a Polish deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Pawel Jablonski told the state-owned TVPInfo news channel that Vladimir Putin, Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu should be brought before an international tribunal.

“The whole Russian leadership: Vladimir Putin, Sergei Lavrov, Sergei Shoigu and all others responsible for crimes in Ukraine must answer before an international court,” Jablonski said, adding that “we are able to make this happen.”

“We will try to see that all who committed war crimes are punished, that they are put to the verdict of justice,” Biden said.