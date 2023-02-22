Most Poles think government is doing well at helping Ukraine, poll shows

The majority of Poles say that the Polish government is doing a good job helping Ukraine in its war with Russia, a new poll has revealed.

As many as 71 percent of respondents to the survey, conducted by the Pollster Research Institute for the Super Express newspaper, assessed the government’s assistance to Kiev as “definitely good” or “rather good”.

At the same time, 18 percent rated it as “definitely bad” or “rather bad” while 11 percent had no opinion.

The survey was conducted on February 10-11 on a representative sample of 1,062 adult Poles.