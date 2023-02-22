Biden and Nato head to attend Bucharest 9 summit

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

US President Joe Biden and Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will attend a summit meeting of the Bucharest Nine on Wednesday in Warsaw.

The summit, hosted by the leaders of the nine countries on Nato’s eastern flank- Bulgaria – the Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary – is expected to begin after 2 pm in the Presidential Palace in Warsaw.

They are expected to make a joint declaration following the summit.

On Tuesday after talks with Biden, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, called the US president’s visit “extremely important and symbolic for the region,” and said Poland expected the summit to come up with new security proposals for Central and Eastern Europe.

Duda’s foreign policy advisor, Marcin Przydacz, said the summit was a preliminary meeting to July’s Nato summit in Vilnius.