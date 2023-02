LIVE: Day 364 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Amid Joe Biden’s visit to Poland, and earlier to Ukraine, Russian troops keep trying to push into the war-torn country. Recently, the Ukrainian military repelled Russian attacks near seven settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Furthermore, Ukrainian mechanics are refurbishing former Russian tanks and turning them against Moscow.

#Russia failed its #Sarmat missile test during #Biden's visit to #Kyiv, reports CNN.https://t.co/GsLK9d161v

Ukrainian mechanics refurbish captured Russian tanks to battle Russian forces

Located in a secret military repair yard in Kharkiv, this small workshop has been repairing captured Russian equipment for redeployment against Russia's forces.https://t.co/lwtJD6SEdI pic.twitter.com/su4MyPL61a

⚡️ General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian assaults near 7 settlements.

In a regular morning update on Feb. 22, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that the Ukrainian military had repelled Russian attacks near seven settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

