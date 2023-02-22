Rock Rachon 21.02

In this episode of Rock Rachon we spoke with former Army Attaché at the American Embassy in Warsaw Col. Ray Wojcik. To coincide with U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Warsaw, we talked about geostrategy with Col. Wojcik, who is of the opinion that it is crucial to re-arm Ukraine and expand NATO’s potential. He said two American armored divisions should be permanently deployed in Poland and Romania. Additionally, an air wing operating F-35 machines could also be sent to Poland. Col. Wojcik was of the opinion it would also be advisable to change the Air Policing mission, as well as the naval activities of the alliance.

