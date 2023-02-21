Italian PM supports Ukraine but rules out sending planes

Italy will continue to support Ukraine in resisting Russian attacks but has no plans on offering fighter jets, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday in Kyiv.

The Italian leader, on her first trip to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion a year ago, has been a staunch supporter of Kyiv, unlike others in her right-wing coalition.

“At the moment the supply of planes is not on the table,” Meloni said at a news conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Surveys have shown that a majority of Italians oppose sending arms to Ukraine and would rather achieve peace by making concessions to Russia. It is an option Giorgia Meloni has firmly ruled out.

While dismissing the idea of supplying planes to Kyiv, she said Italy was considering sending more air defense systems beyond the SAMP/T-MAMBA, which it is shortly expected to deliver in cooperation with France.

An old friend of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi made a statement in February, that he would not want to meet with Zelenskyy and blamed the Ukrainian president for the war.

Zelenskyy responded by saying the 86-year-old media tycoon had not had to live under daily bombardment and blackouts caused by Russian air strikes.

Meloni stressed Italy would continue to offer its support, and added Ukraine’s defeat “could pave the way for the possible invasion of other European states”.

Meloni distanced herself from Berlusconi’s opinion, assuring that her coalition had been firm in supporting Ukraine with “facts” and votes in parliament, despite individual remarks of particular politicians.

Meloni’s trip to Kyiv began in Poland, where she embarked on a train. Before meeting with Zelenskyy in Ukraine’s capital she visited the war-battered towns of Bucha and Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv.

In Irpin, the site of Russian war crimes and bloodshed of civilians, where mass graves were found after Russian troops left, she dismissed recent Putin’s speech as “propaganda”.

She referred to his accusations that the West is trying to destroy Russia and declared he will achieve war aims in Ukraine.

In Bucha, Meloni shed tears with visible horror as she was shown a photo exhibition of dead civilians, in a local church.

Bucha’s mayor, Anatolii Fedoruk, presented the Italian leader with a commemorative coin made from the casings of bullets and shells found in the town. A proof of Ukrainian steadfastness and Russian genocide.