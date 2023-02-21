US president, Polish PM discuss support to Ukraine

According to a statement issued by the Polish PM's Office after the meeting, close Polish-US relations have been manifested by the strategic economic cooperation, proof of which are numerous recent investments by American companies in Poland.

Krystian Maj/KPRM

President Joe Biden has met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to reaffirm the strong bilateral relationship between the US and Poland, the White House has reported.

“Following his speech in Warsaw today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland in Warsaw to reaffirm the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Poland,” the White House reported on Tuesday.

The White House wrote that “President Biden welcomed the Polish government’s decision to select a US-based company, Westinghouse, to provide the technology for its first three nuclear reactors, cementing a long-term strategic energy partnership between Poland and the United States.”

“The leaders also discussed other shared priorities, including support to Ukraine and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific,” the White House wrote in its press release.

According to a statement issued by the Polish PM’s Office after the meeting, close Polish-US relations have been manifested by the strategic economic cooperation, proof of which are numerous recent investments by American companies in Poland.