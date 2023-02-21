Biden says Nato common defence ‘rock solid’

"Let there be no doubt, the commitment of the United States to our NATO Alliance and Article Five is rock solid," the US president said.

Nato’s commitment to the principle of common defence is ‘rock solid’, US President Joe Biden said in Warsaw on Tuesday.

The US president came to Warsaw on Tuesday, a day after his surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

“I will host every member of NATO for our 2024 summit in the United States together to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the strongest defensive alliance in the history of the world, NATO,” Biden said.

“Let there be no doubt, the commitment of the United States to our NATO Alliance and Article Five is rock solid,” the US president went on to say.

“And every member of NATO knows it. And Russia knows it as well. An attack against one is an attack against all, it’s a sacred oath to defend every edge of NATO territory,” Biden said.