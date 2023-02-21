Biden accuses Russia of crimes against humanity

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said in Warsaw on Tuesday.

The US president came to Warsaw on Tuesday, a day after his surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital.

“This has been an extraordinary year in every sense,” Biden said. “Extraordinary brutality from Russian forces and mercenaries. They’ve committed depravities, crimes against humanity.”

“They’ve targeted civilians with death and destruction, used rape as a weapon of war, stolen Ukrainian children,” he said, adding that “no-one can turn away their eyes from the atrocities Russia is committing against the Ukrainian people.”

More to come…